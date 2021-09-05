CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Lakeland: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bnFDdVa00

(LAKELAND, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Lakeland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lakeland area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fleetwing, at 742 S Combee Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Fleetwing

742 S Combee Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.34

Shell

125 North Combee Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2358 S Combee Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1408 N Combee Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2045 Ariana St , Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

BP

4655 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 4301 Us-92. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

