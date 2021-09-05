Don’t overpay for gas in Lakeland: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAKELAND, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Lakeland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lakeland area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fleetwing, at 742 S Combee Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Fleetwing 742 S Combee Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Shell 125 North Combee Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2358 S Combee Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1408 N Combee Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2045 Ariana St , Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4655 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 4301 Us-92. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.