Don’t overpay for gas in Lakeland: Analysis shows most expensive station
(LAKELAND, FL) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Lakeland area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lakeland area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fleetwing, at 742 S Combee Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 4301 Us-92. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
