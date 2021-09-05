CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Paying too much for gas Fayetteville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Fayetteville Times
 4 days ago
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Fayetteville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fayetteville area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2000 Skibo Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fayetteville area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2000 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.66
$3.21

Speedway

101 S Eastern Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Family Fare

201 S Eastern Blvd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

144 Cedar Creek Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.76
$3.19

Exxon

2302 Gillespie St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Harris Teeter

2702 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 5001 Bragg Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

