Paying too much for gas Fayetteville? Analysis shows most expensive station
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Fayetteville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fayetteville area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.93 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2000 Skibo Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fayetteville area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.66
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.76
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 5001 Bragg Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0