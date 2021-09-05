CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Anchorage

Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b62n3_0bnFDbk800

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Gas prices vary across the Anchorage area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Anchorage area was $3.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.45 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 919 E Dimond Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

919 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.69

Shell

901 E 15Th Ave, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.86
$4.08
$4.36
$--

Tesoro

442 Gambell St, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.74
$3.84
$3.94
$3.49
card
card$3.84
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2500 Seward Hwy, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.39

Chevron

1304 Airport Heights Dr, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

3635 Mountain View Dr, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.12
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
273
Followers
251
Post
23K+
Views
