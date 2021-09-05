Analysis shows most expensive gas in Anchorage

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Gas prices vary across the Anchorage area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Anchorage area was $3.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.45 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 919 E Dimond Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 919 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Shell 901 E 15Th Ave, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.86 $ 4.08 $ 4.36 $ --

Tesoro 442 Gambell St, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.74 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2500 Seward Hwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

Chevron 1304 Airport Heights Dr, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 3635 Mountain View Dr, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.12 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.