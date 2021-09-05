CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Laredo as of Sunday

Laredo Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bnFDarP00

(LAREDO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Laredo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Laredo area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Laredo area appeared to be at Sunrise, at 1519 Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Sunrise

1519 Market St, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1201 E Saunders St, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.84

Valero

3919 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

2014 Santa Ursula Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

6552 Springfield Ave, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95

Exxon

2501 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

