High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Laredo as of Sunday

(LAREDO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Laredo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Laredo area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Laredo area appeared to be at Sunrise, at 1519 Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Sunrise 1519 Market St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1201 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Valero 3919 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2014 Santa Ursula Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 6552 Springfield Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Exxon 2501 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.