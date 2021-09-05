Are you overpaying for gas in Naples? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NAPLES, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Naples?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Naples area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 31 9Th St N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 31 9Th St N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Mobil 860 7Th Ave N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.15

Shell 1033 Airport Rd S, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 1183 Airport Rd S, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.