Naples, FL

Are you overpaying for gas in Naples? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 4 days ago
(NAPLES, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Naples?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Naples area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 31 9Th St N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

31 9Th St N, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

7-Eleven

450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

Mobil

860 7Th Ave N, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

7-Eleven

2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.15

Shell

1033 Airport Rd S, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.66
$3.15

7-Eleven

1183 Airport Rd S, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

