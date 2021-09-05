Paying too much for gas Salem? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SALEM, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Salem?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.58 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salem area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salem area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2315 Commercial St Se.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2315 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Chevron 1115 Wallace Rd Nw, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Shell 2220 Mission St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

Shell 3995 Silverton Rd, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5322 Dallas Salem Hwy, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.55

Shell 2485 Mission St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Astro at 4495 River Rd N. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.