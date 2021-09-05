Paying too much for gas Lubbock? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LUBBOCK, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Lubbock area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lubbock area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 3402 98Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lubbock area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 3402 98Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.95

Stripes 3401 98Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 2.95

Love's Travel Stop 4221 N Ih-27, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ --

Valero 1502 19Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3402 Ave Q, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 806 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6020 34Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.