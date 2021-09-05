CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Paying too much for gas Lubbock? Analysis shows most expensive station

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anxat_0bnFDXA600

(LUBBOCK, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Lubbock area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lubbock area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 3402 98Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lubbock area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

3402 98Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.95

Stripes

3401 98Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.27
$3.55
$2.95

Love's Travel Stop

4221 N Ih-27, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.80
$3.15
$3.45
$3.24
card
card$2.80
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Valero

1502 19Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

3402 Ave Q, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

806 34Th St, Lubbock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6020 34Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

