Paying too much for gas Stockton? Analysis shows most expensive station
(STOCKTON, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.25 for gas in the Stockton area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stockton area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 2701 W March Ln.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stockton area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.89
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
|card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--
|card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$4.49
|card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shop and Go at 4511 Pacific Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
