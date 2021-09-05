CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Paying too much for gas Stockton? Analysis shows most expensive station

Stockton Daily
Stockton Daily
 4 days ago
(STOCKTON, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.25 for gas in the Stockton area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stockton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 2701 W March Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stockton area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

2701 W March Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.89
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
card
card$4.99
$5.09
$5.19
$4.69

Chevron

4344 E Waterloo Rd, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--

Chevron

3355 E Hammer Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2905 W Benjamin Holt Dr, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$4.49
card
card$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$4.49

Shell

1612 W Hammer Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

9484 West Ln, Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shop and Go at 4511 Pacific Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

