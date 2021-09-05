Paying too much for gas Spokane? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SPOKANE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.66 for gas in the Spokane area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spokane area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.88, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 726 E 43Rd Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.88
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$3.99
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bong's at 2040 W Boone Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
