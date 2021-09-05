Paying too much for gas Spokane? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SPOKANE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.66 for gas in the Spokane area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spokane area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.88, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 726 E 43Rd Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 726 E 43Rd Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4615 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

Chevron 2910 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 3.99 $ 4.25 $ --

Chevron 404 S Maple St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 3602 E Sprague Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 502 N Freya St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bong's at 2040 W Boone Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.