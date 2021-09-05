Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Wayne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(FORT WAYNE, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Fort Wayne area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Wayne area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 624 E Lewis St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.84
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5110 Value Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
