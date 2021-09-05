Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Wayne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORT WAYNE, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Fort Wayne area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fort Wayne area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 624 E Lewis St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 624 E Lewis St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 422 Spring St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Lassus Handy Dandy 2230 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

STOPnSHOP 1803 E Wayne St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Speedway 2111 Sherman Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

Shell 2304 Sherman Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5110 Value Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.