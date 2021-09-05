Are you overpaying for gas in Tallahassee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Tallahassee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tallahassee area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 556 W Tennessee St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 556 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2520 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ --

Time Saver Food & Gas 519 W Brevard St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1848 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.77 $ --

Shell 1990 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.77 $ 3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.