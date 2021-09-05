CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Are you overpaying for gas in Tallahassee? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 4 days ago
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Tallahassee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tallahassee area ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.03 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 556 W Tennessee St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

556 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2520 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.79
$--

Time Saver Food & Gas

519 W Brevard St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1848 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.77
$--

Shell

1990 Capital Cir Ne, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.77
$3.08

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee Daily

Tallahassee, FL
