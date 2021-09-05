Are you overpaying for gas in Pensacola? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Pensacola area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pensacola area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6403 N 9Th Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.68
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.62
$4.02
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0