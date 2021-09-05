Are you overpaying for gas in Pensacola? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PENSACOLA, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Pensacola area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pensacola area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6403 N 9Th Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6403 N 9Th Ave, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.68 $ --

Exxon 7822 N Davis Hwy , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 7815 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Lucky 7 Discount 4121 Mobile Hwy , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Chevron 220 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.62 $ 4.02 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.