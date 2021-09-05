Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Mobile?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mobile area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mobile area appeared to be at Shell, at 3006 Halls Mill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mobile area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3006 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Chevron 139 S Sage Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1651-C Saint Stephens Rd, Prichard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 3305-A Saint Stephens Rd, Prichard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 1275-A Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.18 $ 3.28 $ --

Shell 1262 Government St, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.