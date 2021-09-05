CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mobile

Mobile News Flash
 4 days ago
(MOBILE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Mobile?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mobile area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mobile area appeared to be at Shell, at 3006 Halls Mill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mobile area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3006 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.49
$3.99
$3.29

Chevron

139 S Sage Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

1651-C Saint Stephens Rd, Prichard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

3305-A Saint Stephens Rd, Prichard
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Chevron

1275-A Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.18
$3.28
$--

Shell

1262 Government St, Mobile
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

