Akron, OH

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Akron

Akron Times
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(AKRON, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Akron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Akron area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Akron area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1608 East Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Akron area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

1608 East Ave, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.51
$3.86
$3.33

Marathon

569 W Market St, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39

Circle K

440 W Market St, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.81
$3.35

Circle K

924 E Exchange St, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.77
$3.44

Marathon

3142 S Main St, Portage Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.39
$3.74
$3.25

Speedway

390 E Exchange St, Akron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1677 Home Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

