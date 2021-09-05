Analysis shows most expensive gas in Akron
(AKRON, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Akron area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Akron area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Akron area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1608 East Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Akron area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.51
$3.86
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.81
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.77
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.39
$3.74
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1677 Home Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
