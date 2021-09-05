Analysis shows most expensive gas in Akron

(AKRON, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Akron area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Akron area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.16 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Akron area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1608 East Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Akron area that as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 1608 East Ave, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.33

Marathon 569 W Market St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Circle K 440 W Market St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

Circle K 924 E Exchange St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.77 $ 3.44

Marathon 3142 S Main St, Portage Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Speedway 390 E Exchange St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1677 Home Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.