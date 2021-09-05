CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Madison

Madison Today
Madison Today
 4 days ago
(MADISON, WI) Gas prices vary across the Madison area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Madison area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madison area appeared to be at BP, at 735 E Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

735 E Washington Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$--
$--

Schwenn's Service

5601 Monona Dr, Monona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

1412 Pflaum Rd, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.14

BP

4222 E Washington Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Quick Fuel

3719 East Lexington Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

BP

318 S Park St, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.84
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

