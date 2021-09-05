Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Gas prices vary across the Madison area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Madison area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madison area appeared to be at BP, at 735 E Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 735 E Washington Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Schwenn's Service 5601 Monona Dr, Monona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1412 Pflaum Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

BP 4222 E Washington Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Fuel 3719 East Lexington Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 318 S Park St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3401 Milwaukee St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.