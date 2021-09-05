CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Honolulu as of Sunday

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34U91R_0bnFDOSn00

(HONOLULU, HI) Gas prices vary across the Honolulu area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Honolulu area was $3.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.14 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 520 Ward Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Honolulu area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

520 Ward Ave, Kaka'ako
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.14
$4.45
$4.77
$5.05

Shell

1115 Mccully St, Mo'ili'ili
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.42
$4.74
$4.32

Texaco

3541 Harding Ave, Kaimuki
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.44
$4.66
$--

76

3608 Harding Ave, Kaimuki
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.44
$4.66
$--

Aloha

1451 10Th Ave, Palolo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.11
$4.36
$4.66
$4.19

76

3236 Wai'Alae Ave, Kaimuki
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.10
$4.30
$4.58
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 520 Alakawa St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
307
Followers
456
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy