Greensboro, NC

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Greensboro as of Sunday

Posted by 
Greensboro News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTFJ8_0bnFDNa400

(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across the Greensboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greensboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 2515 Freeman Mill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greensboro area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

2515 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1102 Summit Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Gastown

1483 Rankin Mill Rd, McLeansville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Shannon's Stop & Shop

1619 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$2.99
$--
$--

CITGO

3801 Mcconnell Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

801 E Market St, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4201 W Wendover Ave. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

