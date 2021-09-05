High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Greensboro as of Sunday

(GREENSBORO, NC) Gas prices vary across the Greensboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Greensboro area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 2515 Freeman Mill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greensboro area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2515 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1102 Summit Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Gastown 1483 Rankin Mill Rd, McLeansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shannon's Stop & Shop 1619 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

CITGO 3801 Mcconnell Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 801 E Market St, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4201 W Wendover Ave. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.