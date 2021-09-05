Don’t overpay for gas in Reno: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RENO, NV) Gas prices vary across the Reno area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Reno area was $4.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $5.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 700 N Sierra St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 700 N Sierra St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 3650 Lakeside Dr, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.31 $ -- $ -- $ 4.16 card card $ 4.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 890 W 4Th St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Shell 3295 Kietzke Ln, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.56 $ 4.81 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.66 $ 4.91 $ --

Chevron 7695 S Virginia St, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.37 $ -- $ 4.77 $ 4.17

Chevron 350 S Arlington Ave, Reno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M Food Mart at 500 Kietzke Ln. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.