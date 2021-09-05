CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Don’t overpay for gas in Reno: Analysis shows most expensive station

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 4 days ago
(RENO, NV) Gas prices vary across the Reno area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Reno area was $4.15 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $5.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 700 N Sierra St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

700 N Sierra St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.09
$--
$--
$4.49

Chevron

3650 Lakeside Dr, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.31
$--
$--
$4.16
card
card$4.41
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

890 W 4Th St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$3.89

Shell

3295 Kietzke Ln, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.56
$4.81
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.66
$4.91
$--

Chevron

7695 S Virginia St, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.37
$--
$4.77
$4.17

Chevron

350 S Arlington Ave, Reno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M Food Mart at 500 Kietzke Ln. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

