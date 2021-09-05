Where’s the most expensive gas in Lexington?

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lexington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lexington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1970 Pleasant Ridge Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1970 Pleasant Ridge Dr, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Minit Mart 930 S Broadway St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Marathon 300 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 2.94

Marathon 1201 S Broadway St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 801 E Main St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 1419 Versailles Rd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2034 Garden Springs Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.