CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Lexington?

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzHCM_0bnFDLoc00

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lexington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lexington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 1970 Pleasant Ridge Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

1970 Pleasant Ridge Dr, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

Minit Mart

930 S Broadway St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.84
$3.19

Marathon

300 N Martin Luther King Blvd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.79
$2.94

Marathon

1201 S Broadway St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Marathon

801 E Main St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Marathon

1419 Versailles Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 2034 Garden Springs Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
251
Followers
477
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Lexington, KY
Traffic
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy