Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Knoxville

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Knoxville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Knoxville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Knoxville area appeared to be at Weigel's, at 6921 Kingston Pike.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Weigel's 6921 Kingston Pike, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.05

Weigel's 6301 Lonas Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Pilot 422 N Northshore Dr , Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Pilot 2218 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.23 $ 3.46 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 3.48 $ 3.09

Shell 2001 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 3615 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3106 Mckamey Rd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.