Analysis shows most expensive gas in Toledo

(TOLEDO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Toledo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Toledo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1000 Buck Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1000 Buck Rd, Rossford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 615 Oak St, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 324 S Detroit Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco (S&G) 1455 S Byrne Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

BP 1130 Buck Rd, Rossford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

BP 4128 Monroe St, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.