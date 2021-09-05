CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi Journal

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Journal
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Corpus Christi?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corpus Christi area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corpus Christi area appeared to be at Valero, at 5626 Leopard St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

5626 Leopard St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

512 Burleson St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

USA Food Mart

5502 Leopard St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

5175 Ih-37, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$2.89

Sunoco

4101 Agnes St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

5702 Leopard St, Corpus Christi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.35
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

