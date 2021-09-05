Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Corpus Christi

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Corpus Christi?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Corpus Christi area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corpus Christi area appeared to be at Valero, at 5626 Leopard St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 5626 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 512 Burleson St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

USA Food Mart 5502 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5175 Ih-37, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 2.89

Sunoco 4101 Agnes St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 5702 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.