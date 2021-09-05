Don’t overpay for gas in Columbia: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5820 Fairfield Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 5820 Fairfield Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 7415 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ --

Amoco 1421 Gervais St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 3.05

Shell 3430 Forest Dr, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 5901 Fairfield Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.65 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.85 $ 3.31

Exxon 439 Blossom St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 2538 Two Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.