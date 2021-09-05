Don’t overpay for gas in Columbia: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5820 Fairfield Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.35
$3.75
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.45
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.52
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.60
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.20
$3.65
$3.25
|card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.85
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 2538 Two Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0