Columbia, SC

Don’t overpay for gas in Columbia: Analysis shows most expensive station

Columbia News Beat
 4 days ago
(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Columbia area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5820 Fairfield Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

5820 Fairfield Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

BP

7415 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.35
$3.75
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.45
$3.85
$--

Amoco

1421 Gervais St, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.52
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.60
$3.05

Shell

3430 Forest Dr, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

5901 Fairfield Rd, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.20
$3.65
$3.25
card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.85
$3.31

Exxon

439 Blossom St, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 2538 Two Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

