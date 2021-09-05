CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Paying too much for gas West Palm Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
West Palm Beach Voice
West Palm Beach Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bnFDGOz00

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the West Palm Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Palm Beach area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Palm Beach area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1229 N Dixie Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Palm Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1229 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

340 S County Rd, Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2175 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1850 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$--

Shell

242 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.89
$--
$3.39

Chevron

4049 Haverhill Rd N, West Palm Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 3066 N Military Trl. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach, FL
191
Followers
475
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#1229 N Dixie Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy