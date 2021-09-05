Paying too much for gas West Palm Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the West Palm Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Palm Beach area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Palm Beach area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1229 N Dixie Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Palm Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.89
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 3066 N Military Trl. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
