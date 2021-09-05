Paying too much for gas West Palm Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the West Palm Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the West Palm Beach area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Palm Beach area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1229 N Dixie Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Palm Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1229 N Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 340 S County Rd, Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2175 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1850 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 242 S Congress Ave, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 4049 Haverhill Rd N, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 3066 N Military Trl. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.