Santa Ana, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Santa Ana? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 4 days ago
(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Ana area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.85, with an average price of $4.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Santa Ana area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Ana area appeared to be at Shell, at 2331 E Katella Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$--
$--
$--

Shell

320 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.89
$4.99
$4.29
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39

Chevron

325 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--

Chevron

4105 W Chapman Ave, Orange
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.29
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39

76

9011 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

801 N Bristol St, Santa Ana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$--
card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Libra Gasoline at 1131 S Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

