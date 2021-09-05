Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Richmond
(RICHMOND, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Richmond?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Richmond area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richmond area appeared to be at Exxon, at 4027 W Broad St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 5710 Williamsburg Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
