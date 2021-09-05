CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Richmond

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bnFDBzM00

(RICHMOND, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Richmond?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Richmond area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richmond area appeared to be at Exxon, at 4027 W Broad St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

4027 W Broad St, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

BP

5801 W Broad St, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Valero

2001 Mechanicsville Tnpk, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2605 Hull St, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.19

7-Eleven

1301 Richmond Hwy, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$--

7-Eleven

2922 Richmond Hwy, Richmond
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 5710 Williamsburg Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
235
Followers
460
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Exxon#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy