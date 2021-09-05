Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Richmond?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.64 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Richmond area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richmond area appeared to be at Exxon, at 4027 W Broad St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 4027 W Broad St, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 5801 W Broad St, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 2001 Mechanicsville Tnpk, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2605 Hull St, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

7-Eleven 1301 Richmond Hwy, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

7-Eleven 2922 Richmond Hwy, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 5710 Williamsburg Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.