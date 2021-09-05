Paying too much for gas Baton Rouge? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BATON ROUGE, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Baton Rouge area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.99 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baton Rouge area ranged from $2.4 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1920 American Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 1920 American Way, Port Allen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Shell 6103 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 7930 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

One Stop 7144 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

City Town Meat Market 2564 N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 8331Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.4 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.