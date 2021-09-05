CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Paying too much for gas Baton Rouge? Analysis shows most expensive station

Baton Rouge Voice
 4 days ago
(BATON ROUGE, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Baton Rouge area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.99 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Baton Rouge area ranged from $2.4 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 1920 American Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

1920 American Way, Port Allen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39

Shell

6103 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

7930 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.69
$3.99
$--

One Stop

7144 Greenwell Springs Rd, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

City Town Meat Market

2564 N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

8331Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.4 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge, LA
426
Followers
437
Post
29K+
Views
