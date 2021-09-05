CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you overpaying for gas in New Orleans? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

New Orleans Dispatch
 4 days ago
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the New Orleans area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Orleans area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 4301 Louisa Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

4301 Louisa Dr, Gentilly
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Star

2950 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3200 Veterans Blvd, Metairie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$--

Shell

3901 Downman Rd, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

Jetgo

3716 Magazine St., New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Mardi Gras Truck Stop

2411 Elysian Fields Ave, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3900 Dublin St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Orleans Dispatch

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

