CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Don’t overpay for gas in Omaha: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSljj_0bnFD7Xh00

(OMAHA, NE) Gas prices vary across the Omaha area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Omaha area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Omaha area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 1819 N 72Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Omaha area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go

1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.99
$3.54
$3.05

Kum & Go

11111 Emmet St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$2.94
$3.54
$3.11

Cenex

7202 F St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$2.89
$--
$3.09

QuikTrip

715 S Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$2.95
$3.35
$--

Mega Saver

7204 Blondo St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$2.79
$3.29
$--

BP

6003 Center St, Omaha
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mega Saver at 1357 Nw Radial Hwy. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
273
Followers
439
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy