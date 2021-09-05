Don’t overpay for gas in Omaha: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OMAHA, NE) Gas prices vary across the Omaha area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Omaha area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Omaha area appeared to be at Kum & Go, at 1819 N 72Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Omaha area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Kum & Go 1819 N 72Nd St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Kum & Go 11111 Emmet St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 2.94 $ 3.54 $ 3.11

Cenex 7202 F St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.09

QuikTrip 715 S Saddle Creek Rd, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ --

Mega Saver 7204 Blondo St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ --

BP 6003 Center St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mega Saver at 1357 Nw Radial Hwy. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.