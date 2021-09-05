Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Wichita area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wichita area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.9 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1622 S West St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1622 S West St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

QuikTrip 1010 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 565 S Market St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

QuikTrip 730 S Broadway St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 730 N Broadway St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 1112 W Douglas Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jump Start at 7115 W 13Th St N. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.