Don’t overpay for gas in Riverside: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Riverside area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Riverside area was $4.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3304 14Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3304 14Th St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3390 La Sierra Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 5305 Arlington Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 5225 Canyon Crest Dr, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Mobil 1147 University Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.75 $ 4.69

Chevron 3476 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berri Brothers at 3315 14Th St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.