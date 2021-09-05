CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Riverside: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Riverside News Watch
Riverside News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xzh6P_0bnFD4tW00

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Gas prices vary across the Riverside area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Riverside area was $4.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $4.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3304 14Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3304 14Th St, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

3390 La Sierra Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.73
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.69
$4.83
$4.89
$--

Chevron

5305 Arlington Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$--

Chevron

5225 Canyon Crest Dr, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$--
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$--

Mobil

1147 University Ave, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.65
$--
$--
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.75
$4.69

Chevron

3476 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Berri Brothers at 3315 14Th St. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Riverside News Watch

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
630
Followers
445
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, CA
Traffic
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Berri Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy