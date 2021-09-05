CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tulsa

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWT63_0bnFD30n00

(TULSA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Tulsa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tulsa area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 3344 E 31St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

3344 E 31St St, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.40
$3.50
$--

Sinclair

104 S Utica Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95

Reeder's

2406 E 21St St, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.93

QuikTrip

2749 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

QuikTrip

28 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.39
$2.93

Phillips 66

1507 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

