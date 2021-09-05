Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tulsa
(TULSA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Tulsa area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tulsa area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 3344 E 31St St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.20
$3.40
$3.50
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.39
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
