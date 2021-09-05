Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Tulsa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tulsa area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 3344 E 31St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 3344 E 31St St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.50 $ --

Sinclair 104 S Utica Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Reeder's 2406 E 21St St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93

QuikTrip 2749 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

QuikTrip 28 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Phillips 66 1507 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.