Colorado Springs, CO

Where’s the most expensive gas in Colorado Springs?

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 4 days ago
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across the Colorado Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colorado Springs area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1204 E Pikes Peak Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colorado Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1204 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$--

7-Eleven

310 W Uintah St, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$--

7-Eleven

1801 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.39
$3.45

Exxon

701 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.29
$3.39

Conoco

1905 W Uintah St, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.04
$4.29
$3.49

Kum & Go

2588 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.24
$3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3808 E La Salle St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
