Where’s the most expensive gas in Colorado Springs?

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Gas prices vary across the Colorado Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colorado Springs area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1204 E Pikes Peak Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colorado Springs area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1204 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.49 $ --

7-Eleven 310 W Uintah St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ --

7-Eleven 1801 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.45

Exxon 701 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.39

Conoco 1905 W Uintah St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Kum & Go 2588 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 3808 E La Salle St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.