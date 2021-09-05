CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pompano Beach

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIxBm_0bnFCzVH00

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Pompano Beach?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pompano Beach area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pompano Beach area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pompano Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

4353 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.99
$--

BP

3601 N Dixie Hwy, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39

Marathon

4811 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.28
$--
$--
$3.28

Chevron

1490 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.49

Sunoco

2351 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 329 N Federal Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
263
Followers
475
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Traffic
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy