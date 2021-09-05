Analysis shows most expensive gas in Pompano Beach

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Pompano Beach?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Pompano Beach area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pompano Beach area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pompano Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3091 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 4353 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 3601 N Dixie Hwy, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Marathon 4811 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Chevron 1490 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Sunoco 2351 N Powerline Rd, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 329 N Federal Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.