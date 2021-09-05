Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Nashville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nashville area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nashville area appeared to be at Pure, at 4663 Trousdale Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 4663 Trousdale Dr, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 9 Hermitage Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 1702 West End Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 4.19 $ 3.49

Shell 2112 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Kwik Sak 2804 West End Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 4601 Alabama Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6670 Charlotte Pike. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.