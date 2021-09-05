Are you overpaying for gas in Virginia Beach? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Virginia Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Virginia Beach area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.73 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Virginia Beach area appeared to be at Shell, at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Virginia Beach area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 705 22Nd St, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 409 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.87 $ --

BP 729 22Nd St, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

7-Eleven 1672 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Wawa 1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.