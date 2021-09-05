CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Are you overpaying for gas in Salt Lake City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRU7b_0bnFCu5e00

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Salt Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salt Lake City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salt Lake City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1111 E 3300 S, Millcreek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.01
$4.16
$3.99

Chevron

375 N Terminal Dr, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.00
$--
$--
$4.02

Chevron

504 S West Temple, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.96
$4.23
$4.43
$3.96

Sinclair

210 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.96
$4.16
$4.36
$4.18

Chevron

1306 S 2100 E, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89

Sinclair

1309 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1818 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
310
Followers
453
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Traffic
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Salt Lake City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy