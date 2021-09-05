Are you overpaying for gas in Salt Lake City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.80 for gas in the Salt Lake City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salt Lake City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salt Lake City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1111 E 3300 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1111 E 3300 S, Millcreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.01 $ 4.16 $ 3.99

Chevron 375 N Terminal Dr, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.00 $ -- $ -- $ 4.02

Chevron 504 S West Temple, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 3.96

Sinclair 210 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ 4.36 $ 4.18

Chevron 1306 S 2100 E, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Sinclair 1309 Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1818 S 300 W. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.