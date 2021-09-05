Don’t overpay for gas in Rochester: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROCHESTER, NY) Are you paying too much for gas in Rochester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochester area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.21 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Mobil, at 390 Culver Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 390 Culver Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunoco 404 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 575 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Mobil 1950 Monroe Ave , Brighton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1680 North Goodman St, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.63 $ -- card card $ 3.31 $ 3.55 $ 3.79 $ --

Sunoco 575 W Main St, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 480 Plank Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.