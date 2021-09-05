Analysis shows most expensive gas in Raleigh

(RALEIGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Raleigh area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Raleigh area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 4359 Six Forks Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 4359 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Exxon 5436 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 4413 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ --

Webb's Gas & Grocery 807 W Garner Rd, Garner

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 540 N Person St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ --

Shell 122 W Peace St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.