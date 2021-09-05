CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Paying too much for gas Birmingham? Analysis shows most expensive station

Birmingham Bulletin
 4 days ago
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Birmingham area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Birmingham area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 400 19Th St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

400 19Th St S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2236 Highland Ave S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$--
$--

Chevron

2188 Highland Ave S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18

Shell

5117 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.18

Shell

80 Church St, Mountain Brook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.62
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro at 6400 1St Ave N . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Birmingham Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

