Paying too much for gas Birmingham? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Birmingham area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Birmingham area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 400 19Th St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 400 19Th St S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2236 Highland Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Chevron 2188 Highland Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Shell 5117 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Shell 80 Church St, Mountain Brook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.62 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Petro at 6400 1St Ave N . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.