Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bakersfield area was $4.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.35 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bakersfield area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2301 Panama Ln.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2301 Panama Ln, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Shell 2300 Panama Ln, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.77 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.87 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 35301 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Shell 35184 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 4.97 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.77 $ 4.97 $ 5.07 $ 4.37

Chevron 2700 Oswell St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.72 $ 4.92 $ 5.12 $ 4.62

Chevron 1131 Oak St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.71 $ -- $ 5.11 $ 4.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.