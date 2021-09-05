Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bakersfield
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bakersfield area was $4.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.35 to $4.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bakersfield area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2301 Panama Ln.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.79
$4.89
$--
$4.39
|card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.77
$--
$--
$4.39
|card
card$4.87
$--
$--
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.67
$4.87
$4.97
$4.27
|card
card$4.77
$4.97
$5.07
$4.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$--
$--
$4.49
|card
card$4.72
$4.92
$5.12
$4.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|card
card$4.71
$--
$5.11
$4.51
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
