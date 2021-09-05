Where’s the most expensive gas in Kansas City?
(KANSAS CITY, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Kansas City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kansas City area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 Central Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kansas City area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 241 E Linwood Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
