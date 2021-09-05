CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Where’s the most expensive gas in Kansas City?

Posted by 
Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvFXw_0bnFCjct00

(KANSAS CITY, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Kansas City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kansas City area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 Central Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kansas City area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

701 Central Ave, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

51 N 7Th St Trwy, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

3600 Randolph Rd, Randolph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.29
$2.89

Phillips 66

631 Grand Blvd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

BP

1500 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

1301 Prospect Ave, Kansas City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 241 E Linwood Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
320
Followers
445
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Phillips 66
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy