Where’s the most expensive gas in Kansas City?

(KANSAS CITY, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Kansas City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kansas City area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 701 Central Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kansas City area that as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 701 Central Ave, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 51 N 7Th St Trwy, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3600 Randolph Rd, Randolph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 631 Grand Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 1500 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1301 Prospect Ave, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 241 E Linwood Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.