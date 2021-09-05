Where’s the most expensive gas in Fresno?

(FRESNO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.24 for gas in the Fresno area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fresno area ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.24 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fresno area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1350 Fresno St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1350 Fresno St, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 3085 E Central Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 940 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.69

Shell 3109 E Shields Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

Chevron 4811 E Butler Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5596 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 4201 E Shields Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.