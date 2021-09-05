CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Fresno?

Fresno Bulletin
Fresno Bulletin
 4 days ago
(FRESNO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.24 for gas in the Fresno area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fresno area ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.24 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fresno area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1350 Fresno St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1350 Fresno St, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.49
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59

Chevron

3085 E Central Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.75
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

940 E Belmont Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.69

Shell

3109 E Shields Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.49
card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59

Chevron

4811 E Butler Ave, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

5596 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 4201 E Shields Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno Bulletin

Fresno, CA
With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

