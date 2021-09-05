Are you overpaying for gas in Washington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WASHINGTON, DC) Are you paying too much for gas in Washington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Washington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Washington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 6300 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.09

Exxon 1020 Michigan Ave Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

Shell 2501 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3201 Pennsylvania Ave Se , Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

Liberty 5001 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.