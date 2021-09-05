CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Are you overpaying for gas in Washington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 4 days ago
(WASHINGTON, DC) Are you paying too much for gas in Washington?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Washington area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Washington area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1601 Wisconsin Ave Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

BP

6300 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.39
$3.09

Exxon

1020 Michigan Ave Ne, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.69
$--
$--
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$--
$--

Shell

2501 Pennsylvania Ave Se, Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3201 Pennsylvania Ave Se , Washington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$--
$--

Liberty

5001 Bradley Blvd, Bethesda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.89
$4.09
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

