Oklahoma City, OK

Where’s the most expensive gas in Oklahoma City?

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 4 days ago
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Oklahoma City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oklahoma City area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oklahoma City area appeared to be at Shell, at 1616 N Portland Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1616 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$3.45
$3.75
$3.09

Valero

2040 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

6002 S I-35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.25
$3.39
$2.89

Valero

3722 Nw 39Th Expy, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.89

Conoco

7308 N May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$--

Valero

2901 N Macarthur Blvd, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.09
$3.17
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

