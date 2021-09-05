Where’s the most expensive gas in Oklahoma City?

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Oklahoma City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oklahoma City area ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $3.2, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oklahoma City area appeared to be at Shell, at 1616 N Portland Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1616 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Valero 2040 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 6002 S I-35 Service Rd, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Valero 3722 Nw 39Th Expy, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 7308 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Valero 2901 N Macarthur Blvd, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.