Albuquerque, NM

Paying too much for gas Albuquerque? Analysis shows most expensive station

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjAuU_0bnFCagM00

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Albuquerque?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albuquerque area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $3.3, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gibson FoodMart, at 5501 Gibson Blvd Se.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Gibson FoodMart

5501 Gibson Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Chevron

2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1301 Broadway Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3008 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.40
$3.79
$3.30

Smith's

1313 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$--
$3.02

Circle K

2019 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$2.96
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$3.94
$3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

