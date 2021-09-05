Paying too much for gas Albuquerque? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Albuquerque?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albuquerque area ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $3.3, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gibson FoodMart, at 5501 Gibson Blvd Se.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Gibson FoodMart 5501 Gibson Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1301 Broadway Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3008 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.40 $ 3.79 $ 3.30

Smith's 1313 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.02

Circle K 2019 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.