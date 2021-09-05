Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tampa?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tampa area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2309 N 22Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2309 N 22Nd St, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4205 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 6605 E Dr Mlk Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 6812 N 56Th St, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.01 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4843 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2317 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2735 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.