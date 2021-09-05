Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Louisville
(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Louisville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Louisville area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.27 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Louisville area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 S 1St St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Louisville area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
