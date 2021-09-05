CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Louisville

Posted by 
Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxnRU_0bnFCOHk00

(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Louisville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Louisville area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Louisville area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 S 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Louisville area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

300 S 1St St, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.57
$--
$--

BP

601 E Broadway, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.25

Speedway

2112 Duncan St, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Marathon

521 N 22Nd St, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

2100 Portland Ave, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Valero

1500 Mellwood Ave, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Louisville Daily

Louisville Daily

Louisville, KY
335
Followers
449
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Louisville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy