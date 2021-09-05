Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Louisville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Louisville area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Louisville area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 S 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Louisville area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 300 S 1St St, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ -- $ --

BP 601 E Broadway, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 2112 Duncan St, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 521 N 22Nd St, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 2100 Portland Ave, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Valero 1500 Mellwood Ave, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.