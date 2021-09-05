Don’t overpay for gas in El Paso: Analysis shows most expensive station

(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across the El Paso area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Paso area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the El Paso area appeared to be at Chevron , at 220 E Paisano Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the El Paso area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 220 E Paisano Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Circle K 3898 Doniphan Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1095 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Circle K 6200 N Mesa St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.15

Chevron 214 Val Verde St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

Firebird Fuel 800 Texas Ave, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.