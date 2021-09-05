CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t overpay for gas in El Paso: Analysis shows most expensive station

El Paso Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fsNm_0bnFCNP100

(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across the El Paso area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the El Paso area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the El Paso area appeared to be at Chevron , at 220 E Paisano Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the El Paso area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

220 E Paisano Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$--

Circle K

3898 Doniphan Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

1095 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$--

Circle K

6200 N Mesa St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.79
$4.09
$3.15

Chevron

214 Val Verde St, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$--

Firebird Fuel

800 Texas Ave, El Paso
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
