High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sacramento as of Sunday

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Sacramento?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sacramento area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sacramento area appeared to be at Chevron, at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, West Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.89

Chevron 2449 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.89 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 4.99

Chevron 2738 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Chevron 4200 Norwood Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 600 Rio Tierra Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 3950 Truxel Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.